The ‘cooling technology’ or ‘cooling technology’ that all Qatar World Cup stadiums have by 2022 allows us to see images as curious as those left by the substitutes of Iranian Persepolis at the Education City stadium in the eighth match of the Asian Champions League against Al Sadd. Despite the fact that it was 37 degrees at the time of the game in Doha, Qatari capital, the footballers were able to enjoy a much more pleasant temperature within the enclosure, specifically 22.2 degrees. That is why after being replaced some opted to put blankets over them.

Despite the fact that the Qatar World Cup will be played in the autumn, the initial possibility that it was in summer led the organizing committee to install air conditioning in all its stages. The system is already installed and works perfectly in stadiums Al Khalifa, Education Cityy Al Wakrah, the three that have been officially inaugurated.

Detail of the air conditioning system, with the temperature registered in the stadium and the difference with respect to the outside.

The Cooling Technology system consists of ventilate the stands and the lawn through air ducts installed throughout the enclosure. The cooling takes place in a facility on the outskirts of the enclosure and through the pipes reaches all parts of the interior area. The temperature can be regulated and is not annoying for the players, as many of them have said when they have been questioned about practicing soccer in those circumstances. It is, without a doubt, the only possibility to do so in countries like Qatar where temperatures can exceed 45 degrees for much of the year.