Followers of alternate-day fasting adhere to a schedule that goes back and forth between eating and fasting.

Those who stick to this diet alternate between a full eating day and a fasting day, which usually includes a 500-calorie meal.

In the study, published in the Cell Metabolism Journal, University of Chicago researchers said that following alternate-day fasting and exercising helps improve the health of patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease.

Clinical trial

Researcher Christina Varadi led the clinical trial in which the participants who had fatty liver disease were divided into four groups: an alternate-day fasting group, an aerobic exercise group, a group that followed the previous two regimes, and finally a control group in which the participants made no changes in their behavior.

“When we compared the results of our study groups, we clearly found that the most improved patients were in the group that followed the alternative daily fasting system and exercised 5 days a week,” said Varadi.

She added, “People who followed the fasting system or only exercised did not see the same results, which reinforces the importance of these two relatively inexpensive lifestyle modifications for public health and combating chronic diseases such as fatty liver disease.”