A couple of days ago, the FC Barcelona fans destroyed the Ezpala bar in Iturama, Indar Gorri’s meeting point in Pamplona. The incident occurred in the afternoon before the Osasuna vs Barcelona match, due to LaLiga duties, when the bar was almost empty. Even so, up to 3 people injured due to the violent incident are counted.
Militant ultras and Barça fans entered the interior with sticks, smashing windows and furniture, and even threw a flare inside. The aggression was recorded by the local security camera circuits and viala. Everything was recorded both abroad. The videos began to circulate the internet quickly to the point of going viral. The group of fans burned the small local like a stampede with the intention of violating simple differences between the two teams. Below are the videos:
FC Barcelona formally and frontally rejects and rejects any type of violence on and off the pitch and reaffirms its commitment to the fight against violence of any kind in relation to the world of sport. In addition, the club once again offers its services to the security forces and organizations and all those involved to put an end to those groups that do nothing but stain what this sport represents; the ‘Fair Play’.
The club’s leaders must find a way to take charge and work together with the police to revoke and prohibit access to these characters who, in addition to dirtying football, purposely mistreat the image of a club that only proclaims values, such as Barcelona is. Violence in any presentation must be rejected and repudiated immediately, looking for a way to set a precedent for the immediate future. Prevent these events from happening in the world of football and in general.
#Altercation #Pamplona #Barcelona #ultras #leaves #injured #club #condemns #incidents
