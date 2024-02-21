Altavilla massacre, the plan of Barreca's pair of accomplices. The money behind everything

The massacre of Altavilla continue to hold court and emerge unpublished details about these “rites”. According to what was reconstructed by the investigators, in fact, the pair of accomplices Giovanni's Barreca would have had very different intentions: “Get the house“. Behind the triple murder that took the lives of Barreca's wife and two children, there could also be a economic motive. One of the leads that the police are following in the investigation – we read in Repubblica – points to money. And to Massimo Carandente and Sabrina Fina. The two friends known by Giovanni Barreca in an evangelical church may also have had their eyes on the house where the bricklayer's family lived. And where have they been massacred the wife Antonella Salamone and his two sons Kevin (16 years) ed Emmanuel (5).

In fact, in the cover of Fina's cell phone – continues Repubblica – the investigators found Fina's business card a local real estate agency. In addition, it emerged that the couple he lived thanks to the citizen's income. And when the subsidy was suspended the family budget worsened further. Investigators didn't find much about the couple's jobs. So much so that now they're starting to wonder if they couldn't just have been behind the massacre economics interests. Because Carandente and Fina wanted to convince the Barreca family that the demons were in the house? Maybe to convince them that leaving would they have freed themselves? One of the possible scenarios is precisely that initially the handling was addressed to take possession of the house. And that, only after understanding that Antonella Salamone and her mother (in whose name it is registered) she would not have sold, the couple would take revenge.