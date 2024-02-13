Altavilla Milicia massacre, the two brothers hogtied during a purification ritual. The details

The terrible story of Altavilla Miliciain the province of Palermo, continues to hold sway. More and more disturbing details are emerging about the family massacre accomplished by Giovanni Barreca, the man who killed his wife and two of his three children. The carabinieri also arrested Sabrina Fina and Massimo Carandente on charges of complicity in the massacre. They would have suggested and then participated in the triple murder, carried out to drive the devil out of the house. The investigations, however – we read in Il Corriere della Sera – could widen. Going to touch an alleged sect called “Brothers of God”. In fact, the two called themselves that in the Barreca house, where they had settled in the last few days. While I'm at it suspicions about the third daughter of the bricklayer, who escaped the massacre. The police found her sitting on the bed and in shock. But she might have participated in the massacre.

Calogero Salamone, brother of Antonella (Barreca's wife), told the investigators: “My sister told us that Sabrina and her partner had entered their family. They said demons were inside my sister and nephew and that they practically had to be burned and buried. We thought it was just a figure of speech and anyway we were trying to convince her to send those people away“. The three brothers would have stopped going to school a week before the massacre, the hypothesis that they were kept segregated. According to the story, the two brothers Kevin and Emanuel would then have been hogtied during a purification ritual.

Investigators are also investigating the third daughter 17 years old and escaped the massacre. It was there favorite of Barreca. The girl – continues Il Corriere – has no online profiles and he was always aloof at school, according to what his companions say. “Her father tried to please her in everything“, the testimonies claim. “They did an exorcism“, she told the police. She was in a state of confusion and the tests will tell if her perception of the facts was altered by drugs and medications. According to acquaintances, his phone rang until Saturday.