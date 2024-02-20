Altavilla massacre, the daughter's story: “Bitter coffee with a syringe to make him vomit”

There Altavilla massacre It is increasingly tinged with horror films. The death of Giovanni's wife Barreca and of the two children it was terrible. The torture lasted days not hours and it was the other surviving daughter who told everything, the 17 year old forced to take part in these “rites to banish the devil“. The girl goes into detail. “My five-year-old brother says that the demon inside him came to this family to destroy us and kill us one by one.” The first to die is Salamone. She must be freed from the demons that they own. She is tortured in turn by everyone present. “They ran the hot hairdryer over one spot on her body, hit her in the back with the frying pan. They also heated the fireplace poker and passed it on him“, says the 17 year old. “My father was watching, Kevin and I were standing and exchanging glances. My mother told me to call the police but I didn't do it out of fear. While they tortured her they told her she was a demon“.

Then the funeral rite: “They wanted to have her cremated. They placed her on wooden planks and buried her there. Along with cursed objects like cups and party favors. The hole is dug by Barreca and his son Kevin. Then it's Emmanuel's turn: “He was black and with blood on his face. They tortured him with the hairdryer, they had given him bitter coffee with the syringe to make him vomit. Before they also tied him on top of the mattress. They said they didn't see a 5 year old child but a demon.” Finally it was Kevin's turn. “Massimo had a headache, and claimed that demons were attacking him. He got up, he went to my brother and said: “The problem is you”. At that point he was beaten, then they tied him with a chain full of rust, cables and wires and put him on the floor with his head on a pillow next to the fireplace. My father was with them and in the meantime he blocked Kevin while Sabrina and Massimo tied him up. I witnessed everything. Then I was leaving and they started to say that if I did that I wasn't a child of God“.