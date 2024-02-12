Altavilla Milicia massacre: the medical examiner's report, the massacre and the exorcisms

The crime story that shocked Altavilla Miliciaa small village in the province of Palermo, seems to come from the script of a horror movie but unfortunately it's all true. Disturbing new details emerge about family massacre accomplished by Giovanni Barrecathe man who killed the wife and two of his three children. An exorcism that became a massacre. To the massacre it is survived the eldest daughter, 17 years old, who the police found in a confused state sitting on the bed in her room. “They performed a ritual to banish the devil“, she herself told the investigators. The murders – we read in Il Corriere della Sera – could have occurred on Friday 9 February, according to the first findings of the medical examiner. Barreca only called the police on Sunday night. While in her cell phone contacts were found with a couple of acquaintances from Palermo, who were stopped last night. Barreca he followed above all a holy man self-proclaimed”minister of Christ Jesus filled with the holy spirit“.

From the investigations of the Carabinieri it emerges that the man was obsessed with religion. “My wife and children were possessed by Satan” he would have repeated several times to the investigators, who listened to him for hours. The sect lead is currently one of the hypotheses being examined by the investigators and the involvement of the pair of acquaintances could confirm this theory.

In the meantime the neighbors – continues Il Corriere – tell the stories obsessions of Barreca: “He continually told me that felines are animals of the devil, he sent me links, videos and evangelical passages about this. I always had afraid that he would hurt them“, says a neighbor referring to the colony of cats who lives in the area. “From time to time Antonella spoke to me. She said that he was violentThat he beat her”, says an acquaintance of the family. Barreca he also hated religious images: “God doesn't recognize himself in these things,” she said to another neighbor after unscrewing the light bulbs of a votive shrine she had in her garden. “He didn't go to any church, much less ours”, explains Gaspare Basile, pastor of another community in the town, to the newspaper. “They held private prayer meetings and readings of the scriptures at their home, I believe with other people”. With Barreca last night the couple of friends were also stopped Palermitans who would share the fanaticism religious: they held private meetings for prayer and readings of the Scriptures together. According to the investigators, the two from Palermo they might have had would have played a role active in massacre. The investigations are coordinated by the Termini Imerese prosecutor's office.