The chilling story of Antonella Salamone's daughter: “When can I see dad?”

The only survivor of the family massacre of Altavilla Milicia, the 17-year-old girl arrested on charges of having participated in the triple murder, Adnkronos learns, she was neither drugged nor sedated. This is what emerges from the first investigations coordinated by the Palermo Juvenile Prosecutor Claudia Caramanna. The young woman, after the alarm raised by Giovanni Barreca, the 54-year-old bricklayer who admitted to having killed her family, was found in her home, on the outskirts of the small town in the Palermo area, with the mobile phones of her two brothers and her wife next to her. mother, all killed in the ritual that resulted in their deaths. A few meters away, in the other room, there were the bodies of Kevin, 16 years old, and Emanuel, just 5 years old.

“When can I see my dad?”. This is what the girl who admitted having participated in the 'rite', as she calls it, to “free mum and my two brothers from the devil” continues to repeat, as Adnkronos learns. She is very close to her father. Even according to the neighbors she was the “father's favorite daughter”, Giovanni Barreca”. At dawn last Sunday the young woman was found in her room, with her mother's and brothers' cell phones, from which they had been stolen perhaps to prevent them from asking for help.

Repubblica looks back at its minutes today. “First he asked for something to eat – «a cannoli, a pizza» – as if he were at the cinema. Then, he began his horror story, with detachment, as if he were talking about a film”. Here's what she told the investigators: “At the beginning of February mother had met this couple: they said that there were too many demons in our house.” It's still: “They interrogated her and slapped her, asking her who she was and what she wanted. Dad helped them, then they started hitting her with pots.”

The story continues in Repubblica: “They convinced me that I too was the victim of a curse from my mother and grandmother. They made me drink a lot of coffee and then made me vomit, I was convinced I had vomited my mother's hair, who beat me when I was little, and about my grandmother.”

The continuation is chilling: “They tortured my mother for a week, then they asked me to join to those rites because the house had to be vacated. They had tied my brother Kevin with electrical cables and a rusty chain: they told me to jump on his belly and I did“. And finally: “I got scared because they started asking me questions too. I locked myself in and slept until the police arrived.”