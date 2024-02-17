Altavilla, the daughter recounts the massacre: “I killed too and I would do it again”

A spontaneous story to reveal his “full involvement” in the Altavilla massacre (Palermo). This was done by the 17-year-old daughter of Giovanni Barreca who appeared before the prosecutor Claudia Caramanna on February 14th to explain her role in the triple murder of her mother, Antonella Salamone, and her two brothers, Kevin and Emanuel, aged 16 and 5. years. The girl, questioned in the presence of her lawyer, provided a “chilling account, also with respect to her personal contribution”, of what happened in the Altavilla house.

For years, “demons” had inhabited his house and had to be chased away by his mother and little Kevin, who was particularly attached to the woman and therefore “inhabited” by the same demonic figures. It's one of the details of the story. “I would do it all again”says the girl according to Corriere della Sera.

The girl, explains a note from the prosecutor's office, told of the “torture suffered by her mother and brothers, of their atrocious suffering and agony until death”. She also spoke about how her mother's body was set on fire and how they buried her remains.

Here is what Corriere della Sera writes: “The surviving daughter says that her mother was tortured, hit with a frying pan, hit with a fireplace poker, burned with a hot hairdryer held to her skin, beaten. After killing her, her father and her couple buried her with clothes and objects, not far from her house. The accomplices did not limit themselves to instigating the bricklayer, but actively participated in the crimes. Before losing consciousness, the woman begged the 17-year-old to call the police, but she didn't listen to her.”

Corriere della Sera continues its horror story: “Then it was the turn of the two males: Kevin, very good at embalming dead birds, who told his art school classmates about the devil in his little brother's body. And Emanuel, a child of only 5 years old. They too were tortured with electric wires and blows with a burning poker. To keep them from screaming, their mouths were covered with a rag, and finally the three murderers suffocated them with a scarf and tied them with chains.”