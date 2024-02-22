Altavilla massacre, prosecutors have no doubts: “Behind all this there is a sect”

New disturbing details emerge about Altavilla massacrethe triple murder committed by Giovanni Barreca with the help of his 17-year-old daughter and a couple of accomplices. The investigators – we read in Il Corriere della Sera – now have no more doubts, behind these rites for “banish the devil” there is a sect. The investigating judge of Termini Imerese, who put Barreca and the two accomplices with him in prison tortured and killed two of his three children and the wifein fact speaks of “one broader criminal connotation” and of “brothers of faith aware of the situation of the targeted family unit”. In the phones and PCs of Barreca, of the mental coach Massimo Carandente and of his partner, Sabrina Fina, the investigators have identified the names of about ten followers.

The ten religious fanatics who are said to be involved – continues Il Corriere – in the church attended by Palermo they are called by the other faithful “reeds waving in the wind“, people who follow cults for a while, don't bond with anyone and then disappear. The investigating judge defines them as “religious group“, “brothers of faith” who they knew perfectly well what was happening in the villa of Altavilla, theater of the exorcism rites. The police also discovered that the girl who survived for several days would have responded via smartphone to her brother Kevin's friends to prevent them from suspecting anything about the 16-year-old's fate. She leaves prison: “My wife couldn't make itwas won by the devil.” He is suspected to be one stratagem For pretend to be crazy and the lawyer will ask for a psychiatric evaluation. Meanwhile, the accomplices continue to declare they are innocent.