Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 06/07/2024 – 15:35

O High hours will not be shown this Saturday, the 6th, on TV Globo. The reason is the broadcast of the game between Brazil and Uruguay, valid for the quarterfinals of the Copa América. The forecast is that, starting next week, Serginho Groisman’s program will return to the air again with the traditional guests and themed editions.

Recently, for example, there were recordings in homage to names like Zeca Pagodinho or Lulu Santos and also with an emphasis on songs from decades, like the 1980s or 1990s. Check out Globo’s programming schedule for today below, without the presence of Altas Horas.

Globo Schedule (6/7/2024):

– 8:00 pm – National News

– 8:40 pm – Reborn (soap opera)

– 9:30 pm – Football: Brazil x Uruguay

– 00:10 – Baywatch: SOS Malibu (Supercine)