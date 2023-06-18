For 15 years, cindy munoz Sanchez (Cali, 35 years old) has followed in the footsteps of her ancestors through the eastern plains of Colombia. From her mother, Estela, an indigenous woman, separated from her at the age of four, after she decided to hand over custody of her to her father who lived on the other side of the country. When she was six, she learned of her death, with no further details as to how or why. In his youth, an incomprehensible malaise came over him and he began to look for answers in his origin, which, on his mother’s side, was inhospitable. In addition, she always felt like a foreigner in the city where she was born and where her father’s family is from. Those concerns led her to start in 2009 Altars for Estela, a photo essay titled in honor of her mother. This project led her to tour the eastern part of the country following in the footsteps of her mother during her lifetime. In that transfer, she got to know the cruelest face of misogyny and racism in society. What she started as a way to close an unfinished duel ended up being an allegory about the cruel reality for many indigenous women in Colombia.

Cindy Muñoz declares herself an indigenous, peripheral and proudly autonomous mother of an adolescent and a small child. “This job has allowed me to connect with that world that had been denied me. Growing up in a mixed-race household, I didn’t feel that it was conveyed to me that she was a woman of color and even afterward I identified a lot of micro-racism in my family life.” The few years that she spent with her mother were far away from where she would spend most of her adult life. Between comings and goings, she spent a couple of years hand in hand with Estela through various departments far from her native Valle del Cauca. She was in eastern Colombia, a territory historically plagued by violence and with a minimal state presence. But after estranged from her mother, she grew up in a mestizo family in Cali, where her ethnicity was long a taboo.

the genesis of Altars for Estela was to use expanded photography to re-inhabit the places that his mother traveled in life. “They taught me to erase everything indigenous in me, but the simple fact of seeing my mother in a photo has promoted and given strength to the continuity of the project,” she says. Over time, the work took more ambitious directions and at the same time enormous challenges arose, most of them specific to the story it was telling, such as the indigenous diaspora fighting against entrenched racism in Colombian society. This is not a minor dilemma, since living from photography has become a privilege, even more so for a racialized photographer. Unfortunately, it is an unusual picture in the halls of the big media or the big academies. The work required constant travel, a significant amount of photographic archives, and extensive time availability: it seemed like an odyssey in the precarious context of the artist.

Even so, the obstacles that seemed insurmountable did not stop her. In 2015, after saving several years, she managed to travel for the first time to the city where her mother died, in Yopal, in the department of Casanare. In the artist’s mind, this was the opportunity to close her grief. However, she was surprised that Estela’s tomb did not exist and there was no further information about the whereabouts of her body. This was the first of many twists in the story behind her project. At that point, the idea that her mother belonged to the more than 80,000 disappeared in Colombia made sense to her. This, in turn, prompted her to intensify the search for her body and share conversations with families of the disappeared. “The experience I had developing the work from a disappeared person helped me share methodologies and other ways of doing, transforming, and representing. It allowed me to socialize this knowledge with women who have been affected by violence and conflict”, she tells Americanas.

Six years later, he was able to take another trip. This time to Granada, in the department of Meta, the city where his mother was born. But before traveling, another important piece of information appeared and marked her story and what followed in the play: her father tells her that Estela was a sex worker. A fact until then unknown to her.

Cindy traveled there with her son, who was barely two years old at the time, and together they toured the small municipality looking for information about the women who did this work, such as Estela: “Being there allowed me to learn about the dynamics of the territory with sex work, talk to those who They did this job. It was also very beautiful because my son accompanied me and it was like seeing a mirror of when my mother walked these territories with me as a baby, connecting together with the river, with the landscape, with the water, ”she says.

For Muñoz, the story of her forced uprooting and that of her mother has been cyclical for many women and indigenous peoples. “I feel that racist and patriarchal violence does not allow us to grow in our territories because growing up there means being exposed to different types of violence, especially for girls. My mother tried to save me and the best way to do it was, paradoxically, by renouncing motherhood ”, she points out. These reflections of hers have been extended throughout her trajectory to other native women with whom she has created ties and have joined, because like her they fight to keep the connection and culture of her people alive.

Convinced that the union and sharing of knowledge can be very powerful, she now leads the Poetry Group at the Universidad del Valle and the Photography and Decoloniality Laboratory, where she shares the knowledge she has acquired over the years through her project. And a few weeks ago, when she was convinced that no one else cared about this work, except for those who experience sexist or racist violence, her essay was awarded in the prestigious POYLATAM contest, in the Resignify archives category. For Muñoz, this support is a motivation to continue with her work, since she still has a lot to explore and tell about the life of indigenous women in Colombia. This is one more step for her in her fight to rescue her memory. “I want to continue working on all these problems. Now I have more questions than certainties about what it is to inhabit the indigenous diaspora, what it is to inhabit a migrant body ”she maintains.

