Altaona Building, is a project of 66 homes, carried out by TM Real Estate Group. It stands out for its design, a clear example of which is its characteristic white and gray façade and straight lines.

About the houses, Edificio Altaona offers very bright 2 and 3 bedroom apartments with a glazed terrace and 2 bathrooms, one of them en suite. It has 6 penthouses in the building with a large outdoor space-terrace. The houses stand out for their excellent finishes. Fitted wardrobes in all bedrooms, separate kitchen with gallery and large living room.

The common areas are made up of gardens, interior paths and swimming pools for adults and children and a garage in the basement. Undoubtedly, an ideal option for those looking to live in a quiet environment, and with easy access to city services with all the comforts.

All the houses have a parking space in the basement and an underground storage room also in the basement. In addition, there are commercial premises available on the ground floor of the building.

privileged environment



The Altaona Building is located very close to Avenida Ronda Sur in Murcia, just a few minutes from the city center. Its location allows to have a hospital and a school, and a shopping center, in Los Dolores. The area also has a wide range of services, for the convenience of residents

From the A-7 motorway, take exit 396B towards Ronda Sur, in the direction of Santo Ángel/Patiño. Next, continue along Ronda Sur and turn right onto Avenida Los Dolores. at 200m. a further turn to the right leads to Comunidad street where the Residencial Altaona is located, which stands out for its modern design.

100% compliance in delivery times



TM Real Estate Group guarantees 100% compliance with delivery deadlines and the agreed finishes with an exhaustive quality control. On the other hand, TM Grupo Inmobiliario continues with the client, after the purchase of the home, with its Customer Service that guides them in any query, helping them to manage the guarantee coverage of their new home.

The company makes available to its customers a communication channel that is always open, face-to-face, by phone or e-mail, in addition to having a private area on the web.

trusted brand



One of the aspects most analyzed by customers during the process of buying a home is trust in the brand. TM Grupo Inmobiliario offers the professional guarantee of a company with more than 50 years of business experience. Numerous awards and recognitions endorse his career and prestige in the national and international real estate market. Customer satisfaction, over 90%*, is a reflection of the company’s daily effort to build the dreams of many families.

Currently, the commercial team of TM Grupo Inmobiliario communicates in 17 languages. It offers a daily service, holidays included, 365 days a year, with the aim of making the process of buying a home an unforgettable experience, for which it has a wide range of services and facilities.

financing service



TM Real Estate Group is also concerned with accompanying the future resident in terms of home purchase. In addition to having a real estate advisor, who will help and inform you throughout the process of buying your home. TM Real Estate Group puts at your disposal an expert multidisciplinary team to support you in obtaining the financing you may need.