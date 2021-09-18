Altamira received the category of Heroic by contribution of its inhabitants in the defense of the area, during the attempt to Spanish reconquest of 1829, joining the cities of Matamoros, Tampico and Ciudad Madero for their leading role in the Mexican independence movement.

Governor Francisco García Cabeza de Vaca attended the solemn session of the Altamira Cabildo, in which the City and Port of Altamira was declared Heroic for the struggle and work of men and women who have made Altamira a city of development.

“Today Altamira will have one more distinction to make proclaimed by you as a heroic city given the historical independence background and the other three cities of our state that have this distinction are added, such as the municipalities of Matamoros, Tampico and Ciudad Madero. That fight of 1829 that occurred during the Spanish invasion today allows us to celebrate this other historical moment of the City of Altamira ”, highlighted the governor of Tamaulipas.

Accompanied by Mayor Alma Laura Amparán Cruz, he pointed out that this September 17, 2021 “it is proclaimed a heroic city, it is a deserved recognition of its people, who did not submit and faced the conquerors with courage and courage. Congratulations to all of you, to all of our Altamira people. I know that with this same courage, bravery and love for their land they will continue to fight to have a better city more and more ”.

This is how Altamira participated in the Spanish reconquest attempt of 1829

The full council was installed in solemn session to put to a vote the request of distinguished members of Altamirense civil society and the civil association Rescate Histórico de México, reviewing the historical support and reference documentary of the Spanish reconquest attempt of 1829 .

And also considering the heroic attitude of the inhabitants of Altamira who received the evacuated civilian population from the north of Veracruz and south of Tamaulipas, offering them food, shelter, shelter; the heroic sacrificial actions carried out on August 16 and 17, 1829 by the Mexican army constituted by the Second Division of Tamaulipas, under the command of General Manuel Mier y Terán, and the Presidial Cavalry of Tamaulipas, under Captain Domingo Ugartechea, who built the redoubt and the fort on the road, defending Altamira in 1829, allowing them to gain valuable time to save the civil population of the area that took refuge in El Chocolate and El Chocoy, and the rest of the Mexican troops could arrive. to continue the fight until victory.

The heroic resistance of the Altamirenses who became the meeting point of the Mexican army, preparing the troops to go out to fight until the final victory; the heroic generosity of the Altamirenses who received the Spanish troops prisoners of war, treating them with humanity, dignity and respect.

In 2011, the Congress of the Union recognized September 11, 1829 as a national historical date, modifying the Law on the Shield, the Flag, and the National Anthem, which instructs to raise the flag at full mast in the national territory and is registered as a historical event in the civic calendar published each year by the Ministry of the Interior, which is also the reason why the sister populations of Tampico, La Barra (in Ciudad Madero), as well as Pueblo Viejo (in Veracruz) have been declared heroic. ), recognizing the different points of the area involved where the homeland was defended in 1829.

EAS