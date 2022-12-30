Altair Jarabo 36 years old, caused a stir with his millions of fans, this after returning to Mexico and not for a work issue, but to spend New Years with his family, and the way he did it was because of some photos in total heart attack bikini.

And it is that Altair Jarabo has rarely been seen in that way, but when he does, social networks become too intense, because they tell the soap opera actress everything, who has always taken great care of her sensuality, but this time she premiere.

It may interest you:

“Not even with my infonavit points am I able to capitalize on that love at first sight that struck me in Perisur”, “You leave and come back even fuller and more confident of yourself”, “You are always so divine my @altairjarabo. I live with you, a happiness without limits”, “My platonic love, this woman”, write social networks when seeing her.

It was a two-piece black bikini worn by the beautiful Altair Jarobo, who has always stood out for looking toned and with a wasp waist with which she leaves nothing to the imagination, but also always has a positive attitude about everything.

It may interest you:

It is worth mentioning that last year this famous woman married the Frenchman Frederic García, with whom she had a dream wedding in a castle and that no one expected it, since this famous woman has always kept her romances away from the public eye.