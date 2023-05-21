Some days ago, Altair Jarabowas criticized too much on social networks for the appearance of her husband Frédéric García with whom she went on vacation to Spain, because when she shared a postcard with him, Internet users immediately reacted by assuring that she looked like her grandfather.

And it is that they have told Altair Jarabo that they cannot believe that being such a beautiful woman, she immediately noticed Frédéric García, but like a lady, the Mexican actress He has always ignored the attacks, but now he made an exception and responded to all his detractors through Instagram.

“Maybe because my grandfather was Andalusian, but I feel very happy walking in Cordoba,” he wrote Altair Jarabo Faced with the controversy, because apparently he got fed up with reading how the French businessman was destroyed by the postcard he shared recently, which is why he has now put a final one here.

Altair Jarabo thus responded to the haters/Instagram

As expected, her loyal fans, who have always followed her career in the world of soap operas, defended her, but others continued to give her everything, since they consider that far from noticing any love in said marriage, they have commented to Altair Jarabo that there is only interest involved.

“It’s good to see the story of my ancestors up to now”, “Keep smiling, little star, your happiness goes through the camera, I swear”, “Your grandfather was Andalusian, it has nothing to do with it, Andalusia and all of Spain fall in love, enjoy it and be happy, my admiration forever in your Mexican novels”, “I love the comments of resentful and envious people putting things about their partner because of their age and money, while Altair and he are having the best time”, write the networks.

