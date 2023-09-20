A few days ago it was the birthday of Frederic Garciahusband of the actress TelevisaAltair Jarabo, that is why he decided to share an emotional postcard where he congratulated the love of his life, but before doing so he decided disable comments for the hate he receives.

For those who don’t know, Frederic Garcia It takes twenty years Altair Jarabofor which she has been criticized too much on social networks, because among the things that have been said to the soap opera actress is that she looks like her grandfather, a situation that she did not like.

Although on some occasions Altair Jarabo He has defended the love he has for Frederic García and now he decided to do it in a stronger way and deactivated the comments on his birthday card, since he did not want anyone to ruin it.

Altair Jarabo deactivated comments on networks/Instagram

One of the things that have always characterized Altair Jarabo The thing is that she doesn’t get involved in scandals, but when something related to her life or career has happened, she immediately defends herself in a very elegant way, because the press adores her for her way of responding.

It is worth mentioning that this famous person has always been given the role of villain, because she does a very good job, although her fans have also told her that they should give her her first lead role due to her excellent performance.

