The Japanese developer Thirdverse will release FPS in virtual reality x8 and sword fighting game ALTAIR BREAKER also on Playstation VR2.

x8 it’s also outgoing on pc through Steam And Quest Street Oculus Storewhile ALTAIR BREAKER debuted last August on Steam, Quest And Ref Street Oculus Store.

Did you know that the new PSVR2 will cost more than a PlayStation 5? You can read more in the appropriate news.





Source: Thirdverse Street Gematsu (1,2)