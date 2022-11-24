The performance clause left 9 parties without access to the Partidário Fund since 2019. However, for 3 of them, the penalty was more than offset by the creation of the Electoral Fund in 2018 (and subsequent increases).

Rede, Agir and PMN received on average more public money in the last 4 years than from 2014 to 2017, when they had not been penalized by the clause.

PMB, DC, PCO, PCB, PSTU and PRTB lost resources. The PRTB is only on this list of those who lost resources, in fact, because it gave up receiving the Electoral Fund in 2020, something that was not repeated in 2022.

The data from the above survey were tabulated by the NGO Transparência Partidária. They include the 4 years prior to the Electoral Fund (from 2014 to 2017) and the 4 years since the performance clause caused 9 parties to lose access to the Party Fund (from 2019 to 2022).

The complete data collected by Transparência Partidaria (which includes other years) can be downloaded here (22 KB).

larger electoral fund

Until 2017, the Party Fund accounted for 100% of what the acronyms received annually in public money. This changed with the creation of the Electoral Fund (also called Fundão) in 2018.

Initially, the parties began to receive R$ 1.7 billion from the Electoral Fund every 2 years (annual average of R$ 858 million). It corresponded to 52% of the annual public budget received by political parties.

There was, however, an increase in the Electoral Fund in the 2020 and 2022 elections, when it reached close to R$ 5 billion.

this background, that escapes the performance clausenow corresponds to 71% of the annual average of public money received by parties.

🇧🇷With these increases, the Electoral Fund started to make up for the loss that occurred with the performance clause. The increase in public funds distributed to parties that did not meet the requirements goes against the original spirit of the rule“, says Marcelo Issa, executive director of the NGO Transparência Partidária.

All 32 Brazilian parties receive money from the Electoral Fund.

There are 6 of these acronyms that do not meet any performance requirements (they did not elect any deputy or senator in the previous elections) and that, even so, received a minimum quota of R$ 3 million in 2022. They are: PCB, PCO, PMB, PRTB, PSTU and UP.

Deviating from the goals

The main objective of the performance clause is to consolidate the Brazilian party system. There are many small parties that end up becoming legends for rent: without political weight and highly dependent on public funds.

As of 2019, the rule restricted the access of public resources to acronyms with little representation. With that, he forced the merger of small parties.

Since the rule came into force, however, congressmen have preferred to increase the transfer of money to parties through the Electoral Fund, which is not affected by the performance clause.

It was these changes that allowed the parties that did not comply with the clause to save part of the resources or even increase the collection in relation to what they received before.

The law determines the use of the Electoral Fund only for expenses related to the election. “But, over time, the parties changed the legislation to allow the use of the Electoral Fund to pay lawyers and other expenses that are not necessarily linked to the campaign”, says economist Bruno Carazza, author of the book “Money, Elections and Power”.

Even inspecting only what was declared as party electoral expenditure involves obstacles. O Power360 analyzed, for example, the expenses of the 9 parties that have not complied with the performance clause since 2019. Of the R$ 148 million in expenses, R$ 93 million do not have an indication of the source of funds.

That is, in this mess it is possible that party leaders find loopholes to use Electoral Fund resources on expenses that have more to do with maintaining the Party.

All things considered, the performance clause is working. Its application in the last two elections made the party system, in fact, leaner.

Of the 7 parties that did not meet the requirements of the rule in 2022, 4 (Solidarity + Pros and PTB + Patriota) have already announced their decision to merge. On Tuesday (Nov 22), Podemos announced that it will incorporate the PSC. Other acronyms entered federations and may join in the future.

Thus, it is likely that in 2023, when the new Legislature takes office, the Chamber of Deputies will have 16 associations represented — lowest number since 1986🇧🇷

🇧🇷The mechanism can move forward if, when there is the next electoral reform, the law also includes restriction of access to Fundão for those who do not comply with the performance clause“, says Carazza.