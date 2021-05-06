Alstom wants to bring the necessary technology to develop a hydrogen-powered train in Spain, for which it has already referred a matter of interest to the Government in order to benefit from European funds to reactivate the economy after the pandemic, as announced this Wednesday by the President of Alstom in Spain and Portugal, Leopoldo Maestu, in a meeting with the press.

If the funds are obtained, Alstom forecasts that the hydrogen train will begin the tests in a period of six months to be released on the tracks in the commercial phase in a period of 24 to 30 months. The rail manufacturer already has a commercially serviced hydrogen train, the Coradia iLint, which runs a regional line between Buxtehude, outside Hamburg, and the coastal city of Cuxhaven, and for which it already has orders for 50 units.

Alstom’s goal with this expression of interest is not to use the funds to build a new train, but to import the know how of the iLint that it has developed in Germany in order to validate the introduction of hydrogen in the Spanish railway.

“Hydrogen is an interesting niche for the railway sector and for companies like ours. It is not about competing with the efficiency of electricity, but it is necessary to consider whether it is worth electrifying lines in rural areas or having hydrogen trains ”, Maestu pointed out.

The manager has assured that the company has also shown its interest in other areas of recovery funds, since mobility concentrates more than 13,000 million euros of the plan, 1,500 of them destined to the development of hydrogen as a fuel, an amount that he believes enough to start pushing this technology.

The clean fuel of the future

Hydrogen is positioning itself as the clean fuel of the future. In fact, last month Renfe’s board of directors decided to re-tender for the acquisition of 72 Media Distancia and Cercanías trains, which, in principle, were going to be dual trains, powered by electricity and diesel.

These tenders, which represented a total amount of more than 1,300 million, will be replaced by others in the coming months for the acquisition of trains with clean technologies and, in particular, hydrogen to circulate on non-electrified tracks. Alstom, which has just absorbed its rival Bombardier, is the manufacturer that has the most advanced hydrogen train, but other manufacturers such as Siemens, Talgo or CAF, are also working on theirs.

Industrial center in Madrid

On the other hand, Alstom has announced the creation of a new industrial center in Getafe (Madrid), dedicated to the maintenance and assembly of train bogies, which will have a workforce of around 50 people and an initial investment of up to six million of euros.

This new factory arises in response to a contract valued at 130 million that was recently awarded in Morocco for the supply of 66 trams in the city of Casablanca. The group’s objective is to progressively assume more activity, like all that associated with the Ouigo trains, the first operator to debut in Spain after the rail liberalization. Alstom has 27 centers in Spain, mainly divided into four large innovation centers and four factories, including one in Trápaga, in Vizcaya, and one in Santa Perpétua, in Barcelona.