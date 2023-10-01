The new hydrogen train that Alstom, global leader in intelligent and sustainable mobility, will present at EXPO Ferroviaria 2023, the sector fair that will take place at Fiera Milano Rho from 3 to 5 October 2023, will be called Coradia Stream. During the event, the he company will unveil the zero direct carbon emission hydrogen train equipped with fuel cells together with FNM.

The new hydrogen train

The Coradia Stream will enter commercial service in Valcamonica along the non-electrified Brescia-Iseo-Edolo line managed by Ferrovienord and Trenord. The national debut of this new train will therefore be held at EXPO Ferroviaria. Also during the event, Alstom and Infra.To will unveil the new MetropolisTM train for Line 1 of the Turin Metro. The presentation will also illustrate the state of the art of the Urbalis driverless radio signaling system.

Alstom news

In the exhibition space of the fair, courtesy of RAILPOOL and Captrain Italia, visitors will also have the opportunity to board the innovative Traxx UniversalTM locomotive, a product with high efficiency, resistance and capable of minimizing the need for maintenance interventions and provide greater load capacity. A locomotive produced in Alstom’s Italian factory in Vado Ligure. Furthermore, throughout the event, at its exhibition stand, Alstom will present some of its latest innovations. Among these, Alstom’s intelligent maintenance robot, developed by the team in Italy, which, through the exploitation of artificial intelligence, aims to enhance the precision of visual inspections and maintenance checks, in order to increase the safety of both fleets and passengers.

What to see at EXPO Ferroviaria

Also shown at the show will be the Spiroll, a patented spring tensioning device designed to accommodate thermal expansion in railway systems. This innovative device, designed and produced in the Alstom factory in Valmadrera (Lecco), also offers considerable traction force. Furthermore, advanced signaling systems, such as the ERTMS (European Rail Traffic Management System), will also be on display. Visitors will have the opportunity to see how these systems are implemented to improve train punctuality and expand network capacity. During the last day of the event – ​​5 October – there will be guided tours tailored to schools and universities.