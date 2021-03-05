Renfe’s board of directors will meet next Monday to award the largest contract in its history, amounting to 2,445 million euros, for the manufacture of 211 high-capacity double-height commuter trains. But three days before the decision is officially adopted, the result and the winners are already known: the French company Alstom and the Swiss company Stadler, with plants for their manufacture in Spain.

Alstom will manufacture 152 trains of 100 meters in length for 1,447 million euros and Stadler 24 of the same length and another 35 of 200 meters, for a total amount of 998 million, as reported by Cadena SER on Friday, citing industry sources. Manufacturing will be mainly entrusted to the Alstom factories in Albuixech, Valencia, and Stadler in Santa Perpetua, Barcelona.

Filtering the result and disqualifications

The leak of the award result adds even more controversy to the contest, since before Christmas it was also leaked that both CAF and Talgo, the other two manufacturers that were opting for the tender, had been disqualified by the contracting table alleging technical reasons but without Renfe making them public. Specifically, the exclusion of the Basque CAF gave rise to a political storm, since the PNV took the issue to Congress and questioned the Minister of Industry, Reyes Maroto, who denied that the candidacy of the Basque CAF had been rejected.

Renfe announced the tender for this contract almost two years ago, at which time it placed the total amount of the operation at more than 2,700 million, and it was the end of the stop in the purchase of rolling stock, since from 2007 to 2019 there was no no hiring due to the economic crisis.

The tender includes the option to purchase up to 120 additional trains, also in two lots (96 of 100 meters in length and 24 of 200 meters), and their maintenance also for 15 years. The objective of the operation is to renew the rolling stock park to “maximize transport capacity in large highly saturated commuter centers at critical points such as, for example, the Sol tunnel or the Recoletos tunnel in Cercanías de Madrid”.

The new planned trains will have at least 900 seats in the case of 100 meters, which represents a 20% increase in capacity over the current fleet of Civia trains.