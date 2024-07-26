Alsu’s lawyer Kryuchkov said he sees no prospects for preserving the singer’s marriage

Singer Alsou’s lawyer Andrei Kryuchkov answered the question of whether it is possible to save the marriage of the artist and businessman Yan Abramov. His words are quoted edition “360”.

“This is a question for the spouses personally. But, since the processes are currently underway, we do not see any prospects yet,” the lawyer said.

Earlier, the divorce proceedings between the singer and the businessman officially began. According to lawyer Alexander Dobrovinsky, Abramov intends to try to save the marriage or come to a settlement agreement that will allow them to maintain friendly relations and raise children.