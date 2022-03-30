All with Sinisa. Even Patrick Zaki, who knows what suffering means. “A few days ago I listened with sadness to the words of Sinisa Mihajlovic in the press conference in which he announced that cancer is attacking him again and I thought thinking about how brave this man is! Facing this disease is a pain and a source of unrivaled anxiety, but he came to tell us: I am facing it in cold blood. It is the true meaning of the spirit and passion for everything in which he is committed. ” Thus the Egyptian student of the University of Bologna who was detained for a long time in his country showed on his Facebook profile his closeness to the rossoblù coach after the announcement that he will have to return to the hospital to follow a therapy against leukemia.

“When I arrived in Bologna – he added – I saw the videos of the players who went to visit him in the hospital showing the support under his window. Mihajlovic’s story is really stimulating and teaches you to believe in yourself and never lose the hope; that was my key to resist until I was released. I think we were both lucky enough to be part of the Municipality of Bologna and Bologna Fc 1909 – continued Zaki – the city and the club that has always welcomes people from all over the world to join them and become real effective elements of the city with all its institutions. We will always be grateful to have a coach like you – he concluded – and we will always be by your side until your return bench, leading us to more and more victories in the coming years “.