Also Phil Spencer celebrates the 35th anniversary of Zelda by Bhavi Mandalia in Gaming 0 SHARES 4 VIEWS Share on Facebook Share on Twitter While the celebration continues at Nintendo’s house, too Phil Spencer celebrates Zelda’s 35th anniversary. Nintendo fans are celebrating the 35th anniversary of The Legend of Zelda this week. And as part of the celebrations, Phil Spencer has given some thoughts on the franchise. Speaking to Inverse, Spencer highlighted how the iconic Nintendo franchise has meant something very important to people who enjoy video games, and that its 35-year history backs this up. The first game in the franchise was released in 1986. And it seems that Zelda’s impact has transcended the border between consoles. Finding ourselves with the fact that Phil Spencer celebrates the 35th anniversary of Zelda, is without a doubt something that should encourage us as gamers, as it helps to show that the important thing is to play. You can now play for free Zelda Ocarina of Time in Minecraft Also Phil Spencer celebrates the 35th anniversary of Zelda It must be said, that Phil Spencer celebrating the 35th anniversary of Zelda is not a rare thing to see. Spencer is no stranger to praising Nintendo and his games, he even appeared on a virtual talk show called ‘Animal Talking’ set within the Nintendo Switch title Animal Crossing: New Horizons late last year. These types of practices within the industry not only encourage camaraderie among the directors of large companies but also serve as a message to the players. «Games have transported us to new worlds and new adventures throughout their history, these journeys are combined in our own lived experiences and become part of us. The Legend of Zelda is an iconic franchise that has brought joy to many people over the past 35 years and is still going strong. Phil Spencer It’s hard to disagree with Phil Spencer’s insights. Get these 2 new games for free on the Epic Games Store

