In Germany you now have to pay extra for an SUV.

Well guys, the feces are hitting the fan. War on the SUV has now really been declared. You could recently read that a law has been passed in France (through a referendum!) that requires drivers of an SUV (who do not live in Paris) to pay extra money to park.

Now there is plenty to criticize about an SUV, but we are talking about a vehicle that meets all safety and emission requirements. A car on which, in most cases, taxes are simply paid, plus additional excise duties for higher fuel consumption.

Also in Germany you pay extra for parking SUVs

The time will soon come in Koblenz. They will also tax people with larger cars more heavily. It's not quite the same as in Paris. Firstly, everyone in Koblenz will pay more, including residents who drive an SUV.

Well thought out

While in France they present foreigners with expensive parking bills, in Germany they do it a bit more thoughtfully. Germans. In fact, it is so well thought out that you can hardly resist it.

Everyone will pay a basic amount. Then there is the calculation of the space that your car takes up. A rate will then be determined on this basis. The new parking rates will come into effect in March this year.

