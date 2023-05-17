The Argentinian-Dutch pilot Julio Poch has also been acquitted on appeal in Argentina of involvement in flights in which opponents of the then regime of dictator Videla were thrown out of planes. The lawyers Carry and Geert-Jan Knoops announced this on Tuesday in the talk show Jinek. An Argentinian judge acquitted Poch at the end of 2017.

