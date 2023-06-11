It will also be 30 degrees or more in several provinces on Sunday. Beach tents and coastal municipalities are preparing for large crowds and Rijkswaterstaat is also ready with extra staff to help stranded road users. In any case, they will do so on Monday, when it will be hot again.

The protocol will be in force throughout the Netherlands on Sunday, and on Monday it will be in all provinces except Friesland, Groningen and Drenthe. This protocol means that road users who break down along the road are helped immediately.

The heat protocol applies on Monday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. It was also in force in most provinces on Saturday due to the tropical temperatures. As soon as there is a good chance that it will become 30 degrees or warmer, Rijkswaterstaat will deploy the protocol.

It can get very busy on Sunday, especially on the way to the beaches or lakes. On Saturday, the municipality of The Hague called on people to stop coming to Kijkduin or Scheveningen by car, because the parking spaces were full. Sunday morning it is not too busy with the crowds: the ANWB is not yet reporting any traffic jams towards the beaches.

The busy beach of Zandvoort, Saturday. © ANP



As quickly as possible

Rijkswaterstaat considers it undesirable if stranded road users have to wait in the sun for a long time at high temperatures for a salvage company. That is why the organization tries to ensure that during such hot days, a recovery company takes road users with breakdowns to a place with facilities, such as a petrol station, as quickly as possible.

Road users are advised to be well prepared and alert in case of heat and to bring sufficient drinking water. According to Rijkswaterstaat, it is also useful to put an umbrella in the car. People can use them as a parasol while they wait for a road inspector or the recovery company.

Emergency services along the water are also extra alert these days. The water can still be quite cold, which can cause problems. In Alblasserdam, attention will be paid to Saturday's incident, in which a 13-year-old girl drowned. It is not yet clear what exactly happened there.

