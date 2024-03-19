Dozens of Members of the House of Representatives, Dutch celebrities and members of the Royal House have become victims of deepfake porn, videos edited by artificial intelligence (AI) that are indistinguishable from the real thing. That became apparent on Tuesday from research of the AD.

The deepfakes can be found on a porn site that is kept secret by the AD to protect victims. The victims mentioned by name by the newspaper have given permission for this. This includes Utrecht mayor Sharon Dijksma and former police spokesperson Ellie Lust. After the publication, they announced that, just like political parties BBB, Party for the Animals and D66, they would go to the police to report the incident.

1. What are deepfakes?

Deep fakes are manipulated videos in which existing footage is edited by replacing voices or faces. In 2017, a user of social medium Reddit was the first to post porn videos of celebrities under the username 'DeepFakes'. He swapped the faces of porn stars with those of famous singers and film stars.

Although there is a lot of attention to fake news deepfakes – a politician says something he never said – deepfake technology is mainly used to make porn. According to an estimate from the annual US State of Deepfakes study, the number of deepfakes on the internet has increased by 550 percent since 2019, to more than 95,000 videos last year. More than 95 percent of the cases involve porn videos.

These videos are becoming increasingly realistic due to the rise of artificial intelligence. Tech companies have been investing billions in AI technology since the emergence of chatbot ChatGPT in November 2022. The so-called 'neural networks', smart systems that recognize patterns in large amounts of data, are becoming increasingly better at imitating human behavior. This is reflected in the lifelike fake videos, where often only voices and associated mouth movements are not yet completely synchronized.

It has now become child's play to recreate a video or voice. No programming knowledge is required. American audio company ElevenLabs claims it only needs a recording of one minute of voice to make a copy of each voice. Since almost everyone's voice can be found somewhere on the internet, almost everyone is a potential victim.

2. Isn't this punishable?

Minister of Justice and Security Dilan Yesilgöz (VVD) called the news about the videos on Tuesday “sickening and also punishable,” she wrote on X. “These types of disgusting practices must be tackled! Please report it!”

Lawyer Richard Korver, chairman of the LANZGS foundation, which is affiliated with specialized victim advocates, also indicated that victims would be wise to report the incident. They can too a complaint to the Dutch Data Protection Authority (AP) for violation of their privacy. Makers of deepfakes are obliged to remove the videos if a victim requests it.

In November last year, a 39-year-old man from Amersfoort was convicted of making deepfake porn videos of On 1-presenter Welmoed Sijtsma. According to the court, the man had seriously damaged the victim's “sexual autonomy and sexual privacy” with his act. He was sentenced to 180 hours of suspended community service. At the time, it was the first time that someone in the Netherlands was prosecuted and convicted for making fake porn. That conviction could only take place because Sijtsma himself had conducted documentary research that allowed the perpetrator to be identified.

The Scientific Research and Data Center (WODC) of the Ministry of Justice and Security concluded in 2022 that not legislation, but enforcement is the major problem in combating deepfake porn. “Enforcement is mainly made more difficult because an enormous amount of manipulated material is already appearing,” the WODC wrote. “Experts expect that this will only increase and become increasingly difficult to detect.”

3. What would work to solve this?

What is necessary, according to the WODC researchers: banning the use, offering or possession of the technology that makes deepfakes possible. But for the time being that is not possible.

Politicians are wary of banning technology, which can also be used for positive purposes. Consider: dubbing videos into foreign languages, using the 'real' voices of historical figures in documentaries or, for example, recreating videos for satire.

The European legislation adopted this year (the AI ​​Act) promises to tackle deepfakes, although minimally. Under the law, which is likely to come into effect in two years, companies that create voice clones or fake videos will be required to apply a 'watermark' to voices or videos. This way, users can at least see or hear that a fake video or fake voice is really fake.

According to prominent AI experts, this is insufficient. Last month shouted Marietje Schaake of the American Stanford University and professor of computer science Stuart Russell of Berkeley, among others, are calling for more regulations to combat deepfakes. According to experts, governments should hold tech companies accountable for the damage caused by their audio and video software. That alone means that companies design their technology in such a way that it is not possible to use it to produce porn videos, for example.

The owner of the deepfake platform [13 miljoen bezoekers per maand] on which the videos of the Dutch were also shared, is not aware of any harm, he said in 2022 to the BBC. “Famous women are used to negative attention. They are different from ordinary citizens,” said the man, who lives in the United States. “Permission is not necessary. It's a fantasy. It is not real.”