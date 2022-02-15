Sobering, say the mayor of Rotterdam Ahmed Aboutaleb and his Antwerp colleague Bart De Wever their joint visit last week to Colombia, Panama and Costa Rica† It certainly is: ‘their’ ports are being flooded with cocaine from Latin America. That goes hand in hand with violence and corruption, there and here. If the trip has made something clear, it is that a solution should not be expected there any time soon. Aboutaleb and De Wever saw states that lack the financial and institutional clout to deal a serious blow to cocaine gangs. Their conclusion: The Netherlands and Belgium will have to do more themselves.

This is the daily commentary of NRC. It contains opinions, interpretations and choices. They are written by a group of editors, selected by the editor-in-chief. In the comments NRC shows where it stands for† Comments offer the reader a handle, an angle, they are ‘first aid’ for the news of the day.

Politically, the mayors are far apart: Aboutaleb is from the PvdA, De Wever from the Flemish nationalist N-VA. They find each other when it comes to combating drug trafficking: in a letter sent after their tour to the Prime Ministers of the Netherlands and Belgium, Mark Rutte and Alexander de Croo, they write that the police and judicial authorities in the ports need more capacity. Controls on goods should be stepped up not just a little, but a lot, especially when it comes to tropical fruit – a popular vehicle for drug criminals. Only a few percent of containers with such products are now checked. As far as the mayors are concerned, this must be 100 percent. Every pineapple has to go through the scanner. The letter comes a few days before the visit, Wednesday, of Colombian President Iván Duque, who will also visit the port of Rotterdam.

Time is money, and a pineapple that is not immediately available in the store, but five days later due to the extra checks, is more expensive. That is a strong argument in favor of flexible controls. Moreover: if Rotterdam starts to control more closely, but Antwerp does not, the drug trade will shift. Drug criminals are also familiar with the benefits of the European internal market: for them, the Netherlands and Belgium are one pot wet. “Criminals are always looking for the newest goat path,” said Jan Janse, the head of the Seaport Police in NRC last year. That is why it is good that Rotterdam and Antwerp are trying to work together in this dossier.

At the same time, you don’t have to go to Colombia, Panama or Costa Rica to know that the ‘narco-state’ The Netherlands has a worrying drug problem. It not only plays a pivotal role in the European cocaine trade, cocaine is also too popular in the Netherlands. At many a party, snorting coke has become as common as drinking a beer, despite the immeasurable suffering that lies behind the trade. After every drug trafficking-related murder, such as that of crime reporter Peter R. de Vries in July of last year or of lawyer Derk Wiersum in 2019, one’s own responsibility is rightly pointed out: as long as there is demand for cocaine, there will also be supply.

Only additional scanners and security measures in the ports will not solve that problem. In the report A pact for the rule of law from 2020, the ‘delta plan against undermining’, the importance of ‘demand reduction’ is pointed out through public campaigns and better information and awareness in schools. The legalization of cocaine also needs more thought, although this will not immediately reduce drug crime if other EU countries do not participate. Legalization must also go hand in hand with an intensification of the fight against drug crime, according to the report. Investments in this are therefore still urgently needed, but the attention for the demand side should be at least as great.

Newsletter

NRC The Hague Mood Follow politics The Hague closely and become an initiate in The Hague yourself