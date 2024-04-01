Fans become artists

The world of Red Bull opens up again to its fans from all over the world exactly as it did last season, once again with a unique initiative. In 2023, the RB19s of Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez took to the track in all the GPs held in the United States with special liveries created and designed by fans of the house in Milton Keynes. The same initiative, called REBL CUSTMSwas once again presented by the reigning world champion constructors' team also for this seasonand here too on the occasion of three races.

How to create the livery

In addition to United States GP on the Austin track, Red Bull will also give space to its artists at Silverstone, for the British GPit's at Singapore. By registering on The Paddock, present on the team's official website, everyone will be able to express their creativity by participating in the REBL CUSTMS program and creating a particular livery of the RB20, using the colors available without requiring any design knowledge. The best ones will then be chosen by the team, which this year will adopt a fourth special livery created in this case by Mobil 1.

Design the RB20 for 3️⃣ iconic races this season! 🎨 Head to The Paddock so that you can be the first to hear when you can submit yours 🤩👇 @oracle #REBLCUSTMS — Oracle Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) March 20, 2024

Twenty years of Red Bull

An idea born in 2023 and reconfirmed also to celebrate the Red Bull's twentieth season in F1with the re-proposal of some car models from the last two decades that will fuel the creativity of fans: “In our twentieth year in Formula 1 we wanted our fans to be able to interact with the team more than ever, ensuring they are at the heart of our celebrations – has explained Olly HughesChief Marketing Officer of the team – we learned the lesson from 2023 and wanted to make REBL CUSTMS a creative, yet accessible and simple way to customize our car, to give as many fans as possible the chance to be part of the Team's history. We continue to use The Paddock to bring our biggest supporters closer to the track and CUSTMS is another example of finding new and interesting ways to do this.”