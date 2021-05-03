D.he Oktoberfest will also be canceled in 2021 due to the corona pandemic. This was announced by Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder on Monday. The recommendation is not to hold other large celebrations either. The world’s largest folk festival had already been canceled in 2020. Söder and the Mayor of Munich Dieter Reiter (SPD) had recently been skeptical about whether the Oktoberfest could take place. The Oktoberfest is not just a Bavarian festival, but a global event, said Söder recently.

The Oktoberfest 2021 should take place from September 18th to October 3rd. Around six million visitors from all over the world came to the world’s largest folk festival in previous years. Even if many people could be vaccinated by the planned start: In Corona times, the risk of infection at the festival with beer tents filled to the last seat and the crowd in the alleys would be too great.

The renewed cancellation not only affects landlords, showmen and stallholders at the festival itself, but also hotels, restaurants, taxi drivers and retailers. According to the city, the Oktoberfest 2019 had an economic value of around 1.23 billion euros.

An online survey by the opinion research institute Civey with 5002 participants on behalf of the “Augsburger Allgemeine” on Saturday showed that a large majority was in favor of canceling the Oktoberfest. The assessment of the Bavarian citizens did not differ from the majority opinion outside the Bavarian borders: 69 percent were in favor of a rejection, only 21 percent were in favor of allowing the Oktoberfest to take place again this autumn. The rest were undecided.