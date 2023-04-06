“Racism out”. Rafael Leao takes the field and sends a virtual hug to Romelu Lukaku. No derby this time, just a union of intent to fight together. The Rossoneri spoke on the theme of the day on the 17th with a message published in the stories on Instagram. A clear condemnation of the umpteenth episode of racism on Italian pitches: this time, the target of the boos was the Nerazzurri forward, pelted several times by opposing fans in the Coppa Italia semi-final first leg against Juve at the Stadium.

THE COMPARISON WITH IBRA

—

In his commentary, the Portuguese recalled what happened to his department colleague Zlatan Ibrahimovic, in the league match against Roma last season: “Ibra suffered racist chants in the match against Roma after scoring, he cheered and was booked by the ‘referee when before he had been insulted by all the Roma fans, but in the end there was no punishment. Yesterday Lukaku received racist chants and once again, after scoring, he cheered… Who was penalised? The player. Unfortunately, all this continues to tarnish the sport we love so much.”