UpdateThis afternoon, people are driving in a convoy of cars, trucks and tractors at various places in the Netherlands. The action is inspired by the so-called Freedom Convoy in Canada with which thousands of people protested against the corona rules. ,,We also want our freedom back”, says participant Danny Vermeeren (63).











He is one of dozens of people who drove their own Convoy for Freedom from Hengelo to Zwolle on Sunday. ,,A convoy of two kilometers with participants from all over Overijssel”, he proudly declared to RTV Oost. According to him, it was a spontaneous action, inspired by the convoy in Canada. “There is no organization. Someone has activated a group on Telegram that numbered more than 32,000 people in no time. This has resulted in the fact that this would be done per region.”

The sixty-year-old refers to the Telegram channel Convoy Nederland Nieuws, which called for "a tour of the province" where "everything and everyone on wheels" was welcome. Vermeeren says he has never demonstrated before but decided to participate on Sunday morning. ,,I think it is fantastic. It is no longer fighting against each other but for each other. I'm angry too, but don't let that lead me on," he explains. "There are also people here who are angry and have certain opinions, but the common denominator is: we just want our freedom back. We've been under lock and key for two years now and it's enough."

What does that freedom look like? Vermeeren: “I don’t know if we can go back to the situation as it was before corona, because quite a bit has changed, but we just want to be free again.”

kick off

Freedom Convoy Netherlands reported on Twitter that Friesland had kicked off in Leeuwarden. According to Omrop Fryslân, about 25 trucks, dozens of cars and a number of tractors gathered in Leeuwarden, and then drove past all eleven Frisian cities in protest against the corona rules. The Twitter account also reported convoys in Noord-Holland, Flevoland and Limburg, among others.

Traffic does not seem to be affected by the actions for the time being. Every now and then it sometimes drives a bit slower, but the traffic volume is currently so low that the actions cause little or no delay, according to a spokesperson for the ANWB. Rijkswaterstaat makes a similar sound on Twitter. In response to questions from people about what is going on on, for example, the A9 at Akersloot and A50 from Apeldoorn to Zwolle, Rijkswaterstaat reported seeing "slowly moving (manifesting)" vehicles at various places in the country around 1.45 pm. "But for the time being this is not causing any hindrance."

Chain collision

A little later, the ANWB reported that a collision had occurred on the A2 Maastricht highway in the direction of Eindhoven near Leende, in which five cars were involved. The pile-up took place behind a number of slow-moving trucks. The exact cause is still unknown, but according to a police spokesperson, the incident happened near a convoy. “It happened very close to the convoy.” It is not yet known whether anyone has been injured.

Hundreds of truckers drove from Vancouver to Ottawa this week in the so-called Freedom Convoy in Canada. Other people, who are not truck drivers, also joined in. In total there were thousands of people. The truckers’ protest initially started as a protest against the mandatory vaccination of truck drivers who want to cross the border into the United States, but has increasingly become a demonstration against the corona rules and vaccination in general.

Transport industry association Transport en Logistiek Nederland (TLN) says it has "no involvement in the so-called 'Freedom convoys'". A spokesperson points out that the organization of those convoys has called on "everything and everyone on wheels" to participate. According to TLN, the convoys therefore do not specifically represent the transport sector.

