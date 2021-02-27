The initial age limit for the vaccine only for younger people has led to reservations about the vaccine in Germany. “The whole thing went kind of bad,” said Stiko boss Thomas Mertens now.

D.he Standing Vaccination Commission (Stiko) wants to quickly change its recommendation on the vaccine from the British-Swedish manufacturer Astra-Zeneca. There will be “a new, updated recommendation very soon,” said Stiko boss Thomas Mertens on Friday evening in the ZDF “heute journal”. So far, the Stiko recommends the use of the Astra-Zeneca vaccine only for people under 65 years of age. This had led to acceptance problems for the drug in Germany.

“Somehow the whole thing went badly,” said Mertens. However, at the time of the recommendation, there were insufficient data on the vaccine’s effectiveness in the elderly. “We never criticized the vaccine. We only criticized the fact that the data situation for the age group over 65 was not good or not sufficient, ”emphasized the Stiko boss. Otherwise, the vaccine is “very good” and is “now even better in the assessment thanks to the addition of new data”.

Possibly longer distances between the cans

Mertens did not rule out extending the intervals between the two necessary corona vaccinations: “I think it is possible, especially with the Astra-Zeneca vaccine, that you can still opt for slightly longer intervals.”

After a slow start, the pace of vaccination in Germany is currently accelerating. However, there is persistent skepticism among some citizens, especially against the corona vaccine from Astra-Zeneca, but also against vaccinations in general.