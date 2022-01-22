The Human Environment and Transport Inspectorate (ILT) has ruled that the deposit obligation also applies to bottles of juice to which sugar or water has been added. The Inspectorate has informed the consumer program about this Cash desk .











The reason for the ruling is an investigation by Cash desk and Recycling Netwerk Benelux (RNB) last November, where they saw that supermarkets sometimes incorrectly do not charge a deposit on some juice bottles. There is an exception to the deposit requirement for bottles with 100 percent juice. Supermarkets such as Albert Heijn and Jumbo make use of this exception, although they did add sugar or water to the juice, according to the report. Cash desk.

After this investigation, Recycling Netwerk Benelux submitted an enforcement request to the ILT, which ruled that a deposit must be paid for this type of juice bottles. Since 1 July 2021, there is also a 15 euro cent deposit on small plastic bottles of soft drinks and water. See also Wrong water levels and lack of direction: a lot went wrong when tackling the Limburg flood

‘The flag is out’, Robbert van Duin, chairman of the RNB, responds to Cash desk. “This ruling makes compliance with the deposit law more correct. We will find fewer of those plastic bottles in the environment. After all, a deposit reduces the number of plastic bottles in nature by 70 to 90 percent.”

Failure to comply with the deposit obligation is immediately prohibited. The ILT indicates that it will enforce this from June.