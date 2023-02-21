The UEFA number one will sit next to the FIGC president and will watch a choreography that will involve the entire stadium, which is completely sold out. Milito and Julio Cesar, two of the heroes of the treble, will comment on the challenge for Amazon Prime

There will also be the president of UEFA, Aleksander Čeferin, and the number one of the FIGC, Gabriele Gravina, among the over 75,000 spectators who will attend Inter-Porto, the first leg of the round of 16 of the Champions League at San Siro. With the Meazza decorated with the new graphics that recall “the road to the final in Istanbul”, Nyon’s number one will sit next to that of the Football Federation and enjoy the show. A breathtaking choreography is planned which will involve all three rings of the facility.

SOLD OUT — As widely expected, there won’t be an empty seat at San Siro and there will be over 75,000 spectators (4,361 in the away sector). Although the number will be higher than that recorded by Milan in their round of 16 match a week ago against Tottenham, the collection will not come close to the 9.1 million recorded by the Rossoneri club. Inter have adopted a lower pricing policy because they have three big matches in a month and a half (February 5 against Milan, tomorrow Porto, March 19 Juventus). Nonetheless, the collection will be one of the important ones (lower than the company record of 7.8 million set against Barcelona in 2019) and above all the second of three “sold outs” will be recorded… discounted. There is satisfaction in viale della Liberazione. Among the VIP guests expected directly from Sanremo Madame, Tananai and Merk & Kremont. See also Sonego and Musetti ahead of Sofia, now it's Sinner's turn: in search of the 3rd title

PRINCE AT SAN SIRO — Among the former illustrious two members of the Treble team, Diego Milito and Julio Cesar who, together with Seedof, will analyze the match for Amazon Prime. In commentary Piccinini and Massimo Ambrosini. In the studio to lead Marco Cattaneo, with two other “top players” such as Luca Toni and Gianfranco Zola plus Var Calvarese. On the sidelines Alessia Tarquinio, Alessandro Alciato and Fernando Siani.

February 21, 2023

