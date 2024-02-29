Horner acquitted but still in the crosshairs

Red Bull closed yesterday, with a controversial official statement, the 'Horner case'. The internal investigation launched against the Milton Keynes team principal for alleged inappropriate behavior towards an employee ended in nothing, but the controversy in this regard still seems quite far from dying outthe. In fact, some team principals from other teams did not like the way in which the Austrian team dealt with the delicate issue.

Toto Wolffboss of Mercedes, pointed the finger at the little transparency of the press release released by Red Bull and the American CEO of McLaren also intervened to give him support Zak Brownwhich had already made no savings during last week's tests pinpricks to Hornerboth in relation to this matter and the now long-standing issue of the dual ownership of Red Bull – Racing Bulls.

Inevitable speculation without clarity

Brown, this time too, did not hold back from attacking the world champion team: “I have read this statement – commented Brown speaking to journalists and referring to the press release – but I think, from what I've seen, there continues to be a lot of rumors and speculation and questions. I think the FIA ​​has a responsibility and an authority towards our sport, our fans and all of us in Formula 1. You have to make sure that things have been completely transparentthe”.

“Until then – continued the McLaren manager – there will continue to be speculation why there are many questions left unanswered about the entire process. I believe that those who run the sport should be able to draw the line. Until then there will continue to be a certain level of speculation from people and I don't think this is healthy for the sport“.