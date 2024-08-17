La Piazza, Rfi CEO Strisciuglio on stage in Ceglie

A new big name joins the already announced guests of the seventh edition of The Square. It’s about Gianpiero StrisciuglioCEO of RFIwho will be on the stage of the political-economic and cultural event – organized by Affaritaliani.it and from the association The Square.

Lots to think about: the infrastructure in the Souththe doubling of some strategic networksbut also the Pnrr and the big railway works which will have to be prepared in the next few years.

Slithera manager from Bari who graduated in engineering at the Polytechnic of Bari, was appointed CEO and general manager of RFI. In the past, he was CEO and General Manager of Mercitalia LogisticsGroup Leader of the Logistics Hub Sector State Railways.

In Railways since 2002, Slither He was Sales and Network Operations Director in RFI and Director of High Speed ​​in Trenitaliato then take on Mercitalia the role of Director of Strategy, Industrial Planning, Innovation & Sustainability.