He was a whistleblower who, in September 2018, was the first to reveal the risk of an explosion of nitrogen fertilizer stored on the site of the Ottmarsheim agricultural cooperative, about fifteen kilometers from Mulhouse (Top -Rhine). According to several local elected officials, the tragedy caused by the explosion of 2,700 tons of ammonitrate in the port of Beirut in August 2020 rekindled the fears of the population.

In a letter alerting the mayor of Ottmarsheim, a municipal councilor, himself a firefighter specializing in the field of the chemical industry, Yves Schmitt, speaks of the 3,600 tonnes of ammonitrate that can be stored in the silos of the agricultural cooperative, but also the 70,000 tonnes manufactured by the Austrian multinational Borealis, in the same industrial zone.

The concern comes from the accumulation, on the same port site

And even if the fertilizers stored in Ottmasheim are in principle less explosive than those in Beirut, the concern comes from the accumulation, on the same port site, of two nitrogen fertilizer storage companies, but also of three other classified sites. Seveso 1, the highest threshold in terms of industrial risk (Alsachimie, Butachimie and Linde France). Not to mention the ammonitrates which pass by barge on the Rhine and which are regularly found at the quayside to supply the agricultural cooperative. Because, absurdity linked to the laws of the market, the Ottmarsheim cooperative brings its fertilizers from Gironde by supplying itself from the European giant Yara, while a French factory produces it a few hundred meters away.

“If we take the example of Lubrizol, we realize that it was outside that the fire started. Joseph Siméoni, PCF adviser to the Mulhouse urban community and member of the C26S collective

What would happen if an explosion or a fire, starting from one of the sites, spread to the others? “Each hazard study that has been done only concerns the risks associated with the agricultural cooperative, it does not measure the risks of the domino effect. If we take the example of Lubrizol, we realize that it is outside that the fire started ”, explains Joseph Siméoni, PCF adviser to the urban community of Mulhouse and member of the C26S collective, which comes from send an open letter to Barbara Pompili.

The group recalls that the risk of a domino effect in the event of an explosion of ammonium nitrates has not only never been analyzed, but “even less considered”, and denounces “a strategy of avoiding the issue” as well. the share of industrialists and environmental authorities. “We are not asking for anything other than transparency. What we want is a complete study of the danger around the agricultural cooperative, ”adds Bernard Schaeffer, one of the founders of the C26S collective.

“The risk is very low, but the danger enormous”

To justify the absence of a study of this type, industrialists and regional authorities hide behind a conviction: the ammonitrates present in Ottmarsheim cannot explode. An expert debate ensued on the percentage of nitrogen contents below and above which there is a risk of explosion. For Yves Schmitt, if, indeed, ammonium nitrate in Ottmarsheim “detonates more slowly” than other fertilizers of the same type, it remains explosive in the event of fire and the presence of a very small quantity of organic matter, like dust, wood chips or water vapor, which was confirmed to Rue89 Strasbourg by an expert in industrial risks, Paul Poulain. According to the latter, “the risk is very low, but the danger enormous”, for example if a fire breaks out right next to a fertilizer silo, with consequences identical to those of the explosion at the AZF plant. of Toulouse in September 2001.

The stake of the Ottmarsheim site goes far beyond the Haut-Rhin, since, as the collective explains in its open letter, it is all the French regulations on the risks associated with ammonitrates that should be reviewed in order to “lift a pernicious ambiguity ”. The danger seems to have already been perceived by the State, since, in September, two national inspection missions were launched, one on risk management of the storage and transit of ammonium nitrate in French river ports, l ‘another on agricultural cooperatives which store nitrogen fertilizers.