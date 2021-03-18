Alsa recorded losses of 105 million euros in 2020, compared to the 107 million euros it gained a year ago, as a result of the impact that mobility restrictions have had on the operations of the coach transport company, which caused a 62% drop in the number of travelers on long-haul routes in Spain.

These services were reduced to a symbolic 5% in both during the months of strict confinement, later recovering part of the land lost in summer and losing it again when the restrictions were reintroduced from October, as reported this Thursday by the Spanish company belonging to it. to the British multinational National Express.

As a whole, passenger traffic on the company’s buses, founded by the Cosmen family and sold to the British multinational in 2005, fell by 44% in 2020, causing a smaller drop in revenue of 33%. , up to 629 million euros, thanks to the fact that 40% of its turnover is protected by contracts with the different administrations in 60% of its regional routes and in 100% of the urban ones.

To limit the impact of the pandemic, Alsa implemented a program to reduce operating costs (fuel, maintenance or hiring external collaborators) and structure, which allowed it to obtain an operating profit of 7.5 million euros, 93% lower as of 2019. The net result was negatively impacted by exceptional items worth 112.6 million euros, of which 93.5 million are due to the direct impact of covid-19.

Cost reduction

Losses were reduced by the adoption of the Temporary Employment Regulation Files (ERTE), both in Spain and in Switzerland and Morocco, countries where Alsa also operates, whose costs assumed by the governments amount to 11 million euros. In the first confinement, more than 11,000 Alsa workers were in this situation.

For the future, the company will continue to cut costs that will save 25 million euros this year, and will be eligible for new contracts in Morocco, Portugal and France. Likewise, it will continue to invest in the transition to zero-emission fleets, and in digitization, with the start-up of the first 100% electric autonomous vehicle in Spain already in 2020, in addition to starting the tests of the first hydrogen bus.

“The mobility sector has made a significant effort supported by the administrations to maintain a public and essential service. At Alsa, we have been able to mitigate the consequences of the crisis thanks to our international expansion and implemented a demanding reduction in operating and structural costs, while maintaining investments in technology and sustainability, which will be key to the post-Covid recovery ”, he assures in a statement the CEO of Alsa, Francisco Iglesias.

As a whole, National Express, which also operates in the United Kingdom and North America, had a turnover of 1,960 million pounds (2,300 million euros) last year, 29% less, with a gross operating result (Ebitda) reduced by 63% and showing losses of 381.4 million pounds (446 million euros), compared to the benefit of 242 million achieved a year ago.