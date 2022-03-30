A team of researchers from Johns Hopkins Medicine have found a possible window of possibility for a potential treatment of SLA which targets the anomalies of the astrocytesa subtype of cells in the central nervous system that provide a structure to metabolically support neurons and optimize neuronal network signaling.

The study was published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America.

Potential target for ALS treatment identified: this is what the research says

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) is a neurodegenerative disease affecting up to 30,000 people in the United States, with 5,000 new cases diagnosed each year. It weakens muscles over time, affecting physical function and eventually leading to death. There is no single cause that could be responsible for the onset of the disease and, to date, no known cure.

However, the research continues to move forward and consequently The Johns Hopkins Medicine research team believes that astrocytes are actively involved in the death of motor neurons, which are cells in the brain and spinal cord that allow our bodies to move, speak, swallow and breathe by sending commands from the brain to the muscles that perform these functions.

“We believe this is particularly important because the dysfunction of astricitis is active after the onset of symptoms in patients with ALS “he has declared Nicholas Maragakis, professor of neurology at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and medical director of the clinical trials unit on Johns Hopkins ALS: “This discovery could allow us to target abnormalities in astrocytes for the treatment of ALS. “

Scientists have carefully studied the brain tissues and spinal cord tissues of patients diagnosed with ALS and have identified a particular astrocyte protein, connexin 43, which activates as an open gate that sends toxic factors to motor neurons from astrocytes.. The gate has been particularly active in patients with ALS who have a family history of the disease and in those who have contracted the disease sporadically.

See also NFL: Kansas City is already working on a contract extension for star receiver Tyreek Hill They also managed to develop stem cell lines from ALS patients and turn them into astrocytes. In fact, the researchers found that these astrocytes induce the death of motor neurons through hemichannels (proteins that provide pathways for the movement of molecules between cells).

“This is a new pathway that we have shown to be present in ALS tissues, animal models and patient-derived stem cells “Maragakis explained: “It is also exciting that this particular hemichannel protein appears to be elevated in the spinal fluid of ALS patients and could serve as an important biomarker. This is a true precision medicine approach to disease ”.

Maragakis said pharmaceuticals are being developed that could block this emichannel. During the study, his team showed that the tonabersata drug originally developed to treat migraine and epilepsy, could block astrocyte-induced motor neuron death in human ALS stem cell lines and animal models.

This study, says Maragakis, offers mounting evidence that astrocytes play a role in the spread of ALS. Next, the team will try to establish why this hemichannel is so active in the astrocytes of ALS, giving them a better understanding of how the disease progresses. Maragakis says it’s just as important because it promotes his team’s work to identify new drugs that can block this particular hemichannel, serving as a future therapy for ALS. See also LaLiga: Héctor Herrera regains confidence after playing 90' in Atlético de Madrid's triumph

Current treatments for ALS cannot reverse the damage caused by the disease or provide a cure, but they can slow the deterioration of function, prevent complications, and increase patients’ comfort and independence.

There are currently two treatments approved by the US Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of ALS: Rilutek (riluzole) e It took root (edavarone).

Rilutek has been approved by FDA in 1995 and was also approved for marketing in many other countries, including Canada, Australia and in all Europe.

Rilutek is thought to interfere with the activity of glutamate, one of the chemical messengers that transmit signals between nerve cells. Too much glutamate in the brain and spinal cord can be toxic, as is the case with ALS. The drug is taken orally and can cause side effects such as dizziness, gastrointestinal symptoms and impaired liver function.

It took root instead it is a drug that was approved by the FDA in 2017 and by Healt Canada in 2018. The treatment is currently only available in the United States, Canada, Japan and South Korea, but is also being studied by the European Medicines Agency.

As for Radicava, its function is to counteract the excessive oxidative stress observed in ALS. When taken over a six-month period, it has been shown to slow the rate of decline in patients with ALS compared to a placebo. It is given by infusion into a vein, usually for 10-14 consecutive day cycles, to be repeated once a month. Side effects can include walking problems, bruising, and headaches. Severe allergic reactions to sodium bisulfite, present in its formulation, can also occur.

See also good people do bad things There are other specific medications for some of the characteristic symptoms of ALS. For example, muscle relaxants such as muscle relaxants may be prescribed to treat muscle cramps, spasms and spasticity. baclofen or diazepam or gabapentin which can help control pain.

Saliva pooling in the mouth due to difficulty swallowing can also be treated with medicines such as Elavil (amitriptyline), try to defend them, scopaderm (scopolamine patch) or the most powerful Robinul (glycopyrrolate).

Drug therapies may also be needed to treat constipation, fatigue, depression, difficulty sleeping, and pseudobilbar disorders, which are uncontrolled outbursts of laughter or crying.

Non-drug therapies are a key part of treating ALS. These include lifestyle changes such as eating easy-to-swallow foods, which is especially recommended in the early stages of the disease. As the condition progresses, however, a feeding tube may be needed to reduce the risk of choking.

Essential is the Physiotherapy to cope with pain and mobility, and the use of equipment such as braces or a wheelchair can help prolong independence. Therapists can also offer advice regarding adaptations in the home.

Finally, because the muscles involved in speech are affected, the speech therapist can help ALS patients make themselves understood and explore other methods of communication, including computerized speech synthesizers.

As breathing becomes more difficult, equipment may be needed at night. In the later stages of the disease, you may need a ventilator connected to a breathing tube inserted into the trachea.