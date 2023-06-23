“Our first clinical study showed that the drug slows disease progression and prolongs patients’ lives. It is the first time that in ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis) we have a drug capable of doing this. Our goal is, first and foremost, to get this treatment to people, as quickly as possible, but also to support the ALS community in every way we can.” This was stated by Justin Klee, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, at the presentation event of AMX0035, the molecule developed by the American pharmaceutical company.