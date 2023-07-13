Under the high patronage of the President of the Republic, the Aisla Road Map has arrived in the Marche and Emilia-Romagna regions, Aisla’s free CME training which promotes discussions with health professionals and citizens on the subject of end of life, palliative care and the bioethical debate on health issues. “Palliative care and the law 219/2017 between clinic and law”, this is the title of the initiative, saw the participation of experts, health professionals, bioethicists and palliative doctors at the service of the ALS community.

“Taking care of the person affected by ALS and his family – declares Daniela Cattaneo, palliative care doctor of the Aisla Listening Center – requires the collaboration of numerous professionals in the various places of care, in particular in the place preferred by the person with ALS, your domicile. Among the various professionals active in the treatment process, it is necessary to integrate specialist palliative care, starting from the diagnosis. In fact, the specialist palliative care team offers the person with ALS and his family both additional places of care such as outpatient clinics, hospices; and a support in the path promoted by the specialists. Care planning is therefore essential to allow for the broadest support and most effective modulation of care interventions to which the person with ALS wishes or refuses to consent”.

In Parma – reports a note – on 11 July at the Public Assistance Parma Odv the event moderated by Stefania Bastianello, technical director of Aisla, was held, who explored the favorite place of care for ALS people, their own home. This is where life’s path faces its most courageous challenges. The stage in Ancona, on the other hand, took place on 12 July at the Faculty of Medicine and Surgery of the Polytechnic University of the Marche, with a round table moderated by the radio speaker Luca Eboli.

“This initiative is one of the ways in which health professionals, family members, people suffering from diseases such as ALS, and citizens are provided, not only with information – underlines Maria Lavezzi, coordinator of GipSla, the Aisla study group of psychologists specialized in ALS – but above all about the possibilities for change. I was able to talk about the reality in which I work, the Palliative Care Network of the Parma Local Health Authority. We started with a bankruptcy in 2012, or rather the assistance to a person affected by ALS that we had not protected because we did not have the necessary skills to manage the complexity of the process.Thanks to our commitment and our willingness to change and thanks to Aisla – he continues – and the training and supervision offered to us over the years, we have structured services that are today able to take care of the sick person and his family and social nucleus, offering palliative care already at the moment of diagnosis. Having a solid guide available is a fundamental ingredient for achieving the objectives set”.

Since 2008 Aisla – concludes the note – has launched a specific training activity with the aim of giving a competent, structured and organic response to all caregivers who assist people with ALS. Intended for both healthcare professionals (specialist doctors, MMGs, nurses, therapists, psychologists, Oss) as well as family assistants and family caregivers in the different treatment settings, the commitment currently includes 352 training modules. With these training days, Aisla becomes the mouthpiece of a broader discourse in response to the complex needs of the ALS Community: a cultural and systemic approach that overturns the traditional performance model. Next appointment with the road map in the autumn.