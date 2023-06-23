“I always like to tell that there is a large part of Italy in the Amylyx project. This is because the first signatory of the phase 2 study, called Centur, which led to the registration of the drug that slows the progression of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS ), in Canada and in the United States and is also leading to the European registration, is an Italian professor, Sabrina Paganoni, who works in Boston”. Thus Giovanni Galliano – General Manager of Amylyx Italia at the presentation event of AMX0035, a molecule developed by Amylyx, which comes after 25 years of no innovation for this pathology.