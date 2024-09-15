“Keep the spotlight on the disease and the importance of research, launching, through the color green, a strong message of hope and closeness”. Thus, the Minister for Disabilities, Alessandra Locatelli for the lighting of the green lights of Palazzo Chigi, and other monuments at a national level, on the occasion of the National ALS Day, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, which is celebrated on 14 and 15 September, promoted by Aisla, the Italian Association of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, to support research and initiatives in favor of patients and families with ALS.

In addition to thanking for their “commitment, determination, attention” all those who “every day” take care of “patients and their families” who thus “feel less alone”, Minister Locatelli spoke of the “crucial challenges for the future: I am thinking of the disability reform that we are implementing and the very concept of disability that is changing. This is the real challenge and we will only win it if we know how to network as you already do”.