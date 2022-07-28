The new target identified by a group of Italian researchers to develop future therapies against ALS, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, is a protein called Tdp-43. The study, published in ‘Science Advances’, was conducted by a team of biochemists from the University of Florence, who in collaboration with colleagues from the University of Genoa reproduced in the laboratory and described one of the mechanisms at the origin of the disease. A work financed thanks to resources from the Arisla Foundation and the Cr Firenze-University of Florence call for applications on neurodegenerative diseases.

“The research on ALS – explains Fabrizio Chiti, full professor of Biochemistry at the Department of Biomedical, Experimental and Clinical Sciences of the Florentine University, coordinator of the study to which the Genoese team of Katia Cortese also contributed – tell us that in the vast majority of cases the protein Tdp-43, which performs its function in the nuclei of cells, is deposited in the form of inclusions outside the nucleus of motor neurons “, the nerve cells that transmit the stimulus of movement from the brain to the muscles,” in the cytoplasm This has two negative consequences “: on the one hand” the functional protein is missing in the nucleus “, on the other” these protein inclusions accumulate in the cytoplasm with harmful action. The consequence is that the patient with ALS is unable to move their muscles due to motor neuron malfunction “.

“By reproducing this mechanism in cultured cells similar to motor neurons – illustrate Roberta Cascella and Alessandra Bigi, authors of the work – thanks to the confocal microscopy Sted (Stimulated emission depletion) and its high resolution we have isolated and counted over time one by one the inclusions of Tdp-43, attributing them to classes based on size. Through a mathematical model and a global fitting analysis that includes all the time trends observed for the various classes, the formation over time of all the classes of inclusions was described, identifying the inclusions most responsible for the disease “. “They turned out to be large ones, unlike what happens in most neurodegenerative diseases”, explains Cristina Cecchi, member of the Florentine team. Not only that: “It was also discovered – adds Chiti – that the loss of Tdp-43 protein in the nucleus for about 60% and about 40% of its accumulation in the cytoplasm play a role in the degeneration of motor neurons”.

The research, which was also attended by internship students in Florence Dylan Giorgino Riffert and Emilio Ermini, also made it possible to understand – reports a note – that the largest inclusions of Tdp-43 are attacked by the protective quality control systems present. inside our cells (proteasome and autophagy), which, however, cannot completely eliminate them and completely solve the problem.

“We are very happy with the results of this study supported by us – comments Mario Melazzini, president of the Arisla Foundation – because they confirm how important it is to invest in basic research to better understand the mechanisms triggering the disease and to be able to build targeted responses to manifestations clinics of the SLA. Our commitment is to continue to support the precious work of researchers and contribute with them to take new steps forward “in the fight against a disease that is estimated to affect 6 thousand Italians a year, especially between 40 and 70 years of age. .

“Results like this light up a spotlight on the importance of investing in research. Fondazione Cr Firenze – says general director Gabriele Gori – supports the careers of researchers with about 120 research grants / grants every year. And thanks to specific calls, in this the case on neurodegenerative diseases, financed for two years and for a total of one million euros, contributes to the development of new studies or to the creation of innovative research infrastructures. Our congratulations to the team that has added an important piece to understand one of the most complex neurodegenerative diseases and disabling “.