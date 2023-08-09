In October, the Alrijne hospital will stop operations for a large number of patients. The healthcare budget agreed with insurers for 2023 is almost exhausted. Large health insurers Zilveren Kruis and CZ are surprised and say they want to increase the reimbursement. The Consumers’ Association calls the decision “unacceptable”.

Only patients with a policy with Zorg & Zekerheid can still go to Alrijne in October, the healthcare provider reports. Patients of all other insurers are excluded. The operating rooms in Leiden and Alphen aan den Rijn will remain closed throughout October. The operating theaters in Leiderdorp will be kept open.

Approximately 350 operations cannot be performed because of this, says the hospital. The Alrijne emphasizes that emergency operations, oncological care, pediatrics up to the age of 16, obstetrics and arthrosis care will continue as usual. “Unfortunately, for other procedures it means that they have to wait longer for their operation, provided that it is medically justified,” said spokeswoman Charlotte Slagter. “This is always done in consultation with the treating specialist.”

Rising demand for care

The reason for the operation stop is ‘that more patients come to Alrijne than care has been purchased by health insurers.’ It is true that the Alrijne will receive more money from insurers this year than in 2022, ‘but that is insufficient to meet the rising demand for care.’ The hospital, which annually serves about 350,000 patients from the Leiden and Alphen region, speaks of an ‘annoying situation’.

The hospital points to aging as the underlying cause of all budget problems. "This is in line with the aging population in the Netherlands; we live longer with more conditions, often also chronic," said spokeswoman Slagter. "That is even more true in this region, where the aging population is higher than elsewhere and the number of inhabitants is also rising. This means that the demand for care is increasing strongly and we notice that every day."

An operating room in a hospital. In the Alrijne they remain empty in October, as far as the Leiden and Alphen aan den Rijn locations are concerned. © Frank Noordanus



Cater to

Large health insurers are surprised. For example, CZ and Zilveren Kruis have announced that they want to increase the reimbursement to Alrijne. “The Alrijne approached us before the summer holidays with the announcement that their budget for 2023 is insufficient,” says spokeswoman Christine Rompa of Zilveren Kruis. “We responded with understanding and said that we would do our best to accommodate them. Only with the guarantee that our policyholders can go to the Alrijne for the rest of the year for the necessary care.” They could not give us that guarantee, says Zilveren Kruis. “There is a shortage of staff and because of the workload, they do not want to have employees work extra on weekends and evenings.”

CZ is fed up with the reporting. “This only leads to unrest among our policyholders, while as far as we are concerned there is no reason for this,” said spokesman Arjen Zwaan. “We know what the hospital is up against and are confident that we will just get out of it.”

Unrest

Menzis, another large insurer, is displeased for another reason. “This is causing unrest, while the patient stop does not apply to Menzis,” says a spokesperson. “In the interest of our customers, Menzis has already made agreements about this in advance. We are in good talks with the hospital and pay for the care that is provided. We have asked Alrijne to adjust the reporting.”

The Alrijne more or less confirms that patients are not guaranteed to have an operation this fall, even with extra money. “We are currently having constructive talks with all health insurers,” the hospital responds. “If there is financial room, we will see what is possible.” The Ministry of Health, Welfare and Sport (VWS) calls it ‘very undesirable’ that discussions about purchasing agreements are held in the media. This can cause anxiety among patients. VWS therefore assumes that health insurers and Alrijne will ensure that all patients receive the care they need.”

Professional way

If necessary, this can also be at another hospital, according to the Dutch Healthcare Authority. The regulator says it expects healthcare providers and health insurers to ‘work together in a professional manner and make sound agreements with each other’. “This may also include agreements on how to deal with a higher demand than expected.” The NZa requires both parties to talk to each other in good time if they think that the revenue cap is approaching.

The watchdog does not call it the intention that a hospital like Alrijne refuses patients. This creates unnecessary unrest and uncertainty among policyholders. The NZa would like to see parties discuss this together and come to a solution."

Stop ‘unacceptable’, but ‘patient is not powerless’ The Consumers’ Association and the Patient Federation of the Netherlands call the operation stop at Alrijne unacceptable. “Consumers should not be the victims of agreements between hospital and insurers, because they cannot switch in the meantime and have entered into a contract for a year,” says Babs van der Staak of the Consumers’ Association. The Patient Federation calls on insurers and Alrijne to come to a solution quickly, in the interest of the patient. “Unfortunately, this happens more often, but rarely this early in the year,” says Tijmen Hendriksen. “It shows that healthcare financing is under pressure.” The interest group points to recent negotiations between healthcare providers and insurers for 2023. Partly due to inflation and increased energy costs, these were particularly difficult. Quite a few contracts were only signed at the beginning of this year. However, both parties have promised to get better.” If Alrijne and the insurers cannot come to an agreement, patients will not be powerless, says Hendriksen. “You can then go to your health insurer, because they have a duty of care. If necessary, the insurer must ensure that you receive treatment in another hospital.”