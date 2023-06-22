Samsung has a new micro LED smart TV in Mexico, which, being 110 inches and 4K resolution, can only be found in the department store of iron palacebeing available exclusively, you can find it for the official price of 3,000,000 pesos.

Samsung Mexico when presenting his new line micro ledin conjunction with El Palacio de Hierro, a Mexican company that operates 570 luxury department stores in Mexico, unveiled the impressive screen that reaches 110 inches.

The Samsung 110 microled, screens for luxury home entertainment, are physically present in El Palacio de Hierro Polanco and Monterrey, for the cost of 3 million pesos, the price already has a discount applied by the store.

Microled, with Samsung’s most advanced technology thanks to Micro Technology with LEDs, allows the projection to have greater purity in colors, so every detail of the scenes will be seen, since the images are perfected with Artificial Intelligence.

However, the company founded by Alexander Reynaud, Victor Gassier on January 30, 1888, who offers the best luxury brands, jewelry, watches, cell phones, sports, computing, beauty, appliances, TV screens and moreimpressed by the cost in which he sells the Samsung 110 microled.

Although in a statement, the firm stated that what they most want is for their customers to enter new experiences when buying the screen with Micro IA processor: “It is a pride to share that this screen is produced in our Tijuana production plant, with Therefore, we are not only providing employment and economic opportunities to the region, we are also strengthening our presence and contributing to the growth of the technology industry in Mexico.”