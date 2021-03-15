AstraZeneca: Germany joins other European countries and suspends vaccinations. But what if you have already been vaccinated with AstraZeneca?

Berlin – Well then: Germany is suspending vaccinations with the Astrazeneca vaccine for the time being. This was preceded by new reports of blood clots in connection with a corona vaccination with the preparation, announced the Federal Ministry of Health in Berlin on Monday. It was a precautionary step, which was preceded by a recommendation from the responsible Paul Ehrlich Institute (PEI), said a spokesman.

But what should you do now if you have already been vaccinated with AstraZeneca?

AstraZeneca vaccination freeze in Germany: have you already been vaccinated? Then this is what you should do now

Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn (CDU) has a clear answer: People who suffer from persistent side effects longer than four days after being vaccinated with the active ingredient should get in touch.

Spahn in the wording: “The Paul Ehrlich Institute points out that people who have already received the Covid 19 vaccine from AstraZeneca and more than four days after the vaccination should feel increasingly unwell, for example with severe headaches or punctiform skin bleeding, should seek medical treatment immediately. “

Spahn asserts that these cases have so far occurred very rarely – so far there have only been seven cases. Spahn: “For the very-very-great majority there is no risk.”

Jens Spahn on AstraZeneca: “We are all very aware of the importance of these decisions”

Spahn about the decision: “We are all very aware of the importance of these decisions. We didn’t make these decisions easy for ourselves. It was always clear to me: It is a professional decision and not a political one. And that’s why I’m following the decision of the Paul Ehrlich Institute here. “

Spahn does not know how to proceed with AstraZeneca in the future: The upcoming deliveries are initially to be temporarily stored. “I don’t want to speculate much, that doesn’t help. We just have to wait and see, ”Spahn continued. However, transparency is now important to prevent a further loss of trust.

Criticism of suspending vaccinations with AstraZeneca by Karl Lauterbach (SPD)

“If vaccination with AstraZeneca becomes possible again, then we will again promote trust in the vaccination,” explains Spahn, and regardless of what that means for the further vaccination strategy: “It was more important to me that To inform people now. “

The decision does not go down well everywhere. SPD health expert Karl Lauterbach criticized the move in view of increasing incidences compared to Merkur.de and on Twitter: “Based on the available data, I consider this to be a mistake. Testing without suspension of vaccination would have been better because of the rarity of the complication. In the third wave, which is now picking up speed, first vaccinations with the AstraZeneca vaccine would be lifesavers. “